Adityanath congratulates new Delhi CM Rekha Gupta

Yogi Adityanath speaks to the media after a stampede broke out on the Mauni Amavasya during the ongoing Mahakumbh, at the Sangam in Prayagraj on Wednesday, Jan 29, 2025.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath

Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath extended congratulations to Rekha Gupta on her appointment as the Chief Minister of Delhi.

Adityanath, in a post on X, said the "double engine BJP government" would bring forward public welfare policies, ensure improved security, order and governance for the national capital.

"Heartiest congratulations and best wishes to Mrs. Rekha Gupta ji on taking oath as Chief Minister of Delhi!" he wrote.

Adityanath said he was confident that under Gupta's leadership Prime Minister Narendra Modi's guidance, Delhi would reach new heights of development.

He said he could not attend Gupta's swearing-in ceremony as the state budget was presented in the assembly on Thursday.

