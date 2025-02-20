Adityanath congratulates new Delhi CM Rekha Gupta

Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath extended congratulations to Rekha Gupta on her appointment as the Chief Minister of Delhi.

Adityanath, in a post on X, said the "double engine BJP government" would bring forward public welfare policies, ensure improved security, order and governance for the national capital.

"Heartiest congratulations and best wishes to Mrs. Rekha Gupta ji on taking oath as Chief Minister of Delhi!" he wrote.

श्रीमती रेखा गुप्ता जी को दिल्ली के मुख्यमंत्री पद की शपथ लेने पर हृदयतल से बधाई व शुभकामनाएं!



पूर्ण विश्वास है कि आदरणीय प्रधानमंत्री श्री @narendramodi जी के यशस्वी मार्गदर्शन व आपके कुशल नेतृत्व में राष्ट्रीय राजधानी दिल्ली डबल इंजन की भाजपा सरकार की लोक-कल्याणकारी नीतियों के… — Yogi Adityanath (@myogiadityanath) February 20, 2025

Adityanath said he was confident that under Gupta's leadership Prime Minister Narendra Modi's guidance, Delhi would reach new heights of development.

He said he could not attend Gupta's swearing-in ceremony as the state budget was presented in the assembly on Thursday.