Adityanath congratulates people after UP secures 2nd position in National Water Awards

Lucknow, Oct 22 (PTI) Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Tuesday congratulated the people of the state after Uttar Pradesh secured the second position in the 'Best State' category under the fifth National Water Awards.

Organised by the Ministry of Jal Shakti, the fifth National Water Awards were presented on Tuesday by President Droupadi Murmu in New Delhi.

"President Draupadi Murmu has awarded Uttar Pradesh the second position in the Best State category and Banda district the Best District (North Zone) award under the 5th National Water Award-2023 in New Delhi today," Adityanath said in a post in Hindi on X.

"Under the guidance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, unprecedented work is being carried out in the field of 'Jal Shakti' in Uttar Pradesh. This achievement reflects the government's prioritisation of water conservation, management, and active public participation," he added.

The Uttar Pradesh government said in a statement that the state has been presented with the prestigious National Water Award for its outstanding work in water management and conservation under the leadership of Chief Minister Adityanath.

Uttar Pradesh has secured the second position in water conservation and management in the country, it said.

According to the statement, President Murmu praised Uttar Pradesh's efforts in providing tap water to every household and its innovative experiments in water conservation. PTI NAV IJT IJT