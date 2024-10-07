Adityanath congratulates PM Modi for completing 23 years in 'service of Mother India'

Lucknow, Oct 7 (PTI) Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday congratulated Prime Minister Narendra Modi for completing 23 years in public life and in the “service of Mother India”.

Each policy or scheme introduced by PM Modi has given new dimensions to the overall upliftment of the deprived and the poor, he said.

In a post on X in Hindi, Adityanath said, "The visionary of 'Viksit Bharat and Aatmanirbhar Bharat'.. PM Modi, who is tirelessly working for the happiness, peace and prosperity of 140 crore citizens, has completed 23 glorious years dedicated to the service of Mother India and public welfare.” “As a chief minister and the prime minister, in your 23 years of service to the people without getting tired or stopping…, faith, identity, development and economy of the country have been protected and promoted,” he said.

The chief minister said the underprivileged and deprived sections of the society have received priority at every level during Modi’s tenure.

"Under the leadership of PM Modi, who is realising the concept of 'upbhog shoonya swami (zero consumption owner)' of Swami Samarth Ramdas and the definition of 'king is the first servant' of Chanakya Niti Sutra, 'New India' is steadily progressing on the path of becoming a global superpower," Adityanath said.

PM Modi, in the true sense, the architect of 'cultural nationalism' in modern India, he said, adding that his inspiring 23 years of dedication to service, good governance and security are an excellent guide for every public representative.

Modi took oath as the chief minister of Gujarat for the first time on October 7, 2001 and continued in that post for 13 years before becoming the prime minister in 2014. He took charge as prime minister for the third consecutive term in June this year. PTI NAV NB NB