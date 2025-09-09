Adityanath congratulates Radhakrishnan for winning vice-president polls

Lucknow, Sep 9 (PTI) Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath congratulated Vice-President elect C P Radhakrishnan on Tuesday, saying his rich experience and steadfast commitment towards the nation would further strengthen India's democratic traditions.

Radhakrishnan won the vice presidential election on Tuesday by bagging 452 votes, while opposition candidate B Sudershan Reddy polled 300 votes, according to Returning Officer P C Mody.

In a post in Hindi on X, Adityanath said, "Heartiest congratulations to NDA candidate CP Radhakrishnan for being elected as the vice president of India." "Your unwavering dedication and steadfast commitment towards the nation, and rich experience will further strengthen and brighten India's democratic traditions," he added.

Though the victory of Radhakrishnan (67), currently the Maharashtra governor and a seasoned leader with an RSS background and decades-long stint first in the Jana Sangh and then the BJP in Tamil Nadu, was a foregone conclusion due to the ruling alliance's numerical edge.

However, the extent of his victory margin is a setback to the opposition.