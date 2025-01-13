Adityanath congratulates seers, devotees for taking holy dip on first day of Maha Kumbh

Lucknow, Jan 13 (PTI) Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday congratulated the seers and devotees who took a dip in the Sangam on Paush Purnima, with which the grand festival of Maha Kumbh officially began in Prayagraj.

In a post on X, he said 1.5 crore people bathed in the three-river confluence on the very first day of the festival.

The chief minister also thanked the Mela and Prayagraj administrations, state police, local civic bodies, Swachhagrahis, Ganga Sevadoots, Kumbh Sahayak, and other religious and voluntary organisations for making the first bathing successful.

"May the virtues bear fruit, let Mahakumbh go on," he added.

Maha Kumbh Mela will end on February 26 on the occasion of Mahashivratri.