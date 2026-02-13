Adityanath criticises opposition for creating ruckus during Guv's address in Assembly

Lucknow, Feb 13 (PTI) Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Friday criticised the opposition for creating a ruckus during the Governor's address in the Assembly, saying such conduct had once tarnished the state's image.

Addressing the House on the fifth day of the ongoing Budget session, the chief minister took a swipe at the Samajwadi Party and other opposition members for their protest during the address of Governor Anandiben Patel earlier this week.

"The perception of the state did not suddenly deteriorate. This was the behaviour that alarmed the daughters and the business community. A glimpse of which was seen during the Governor's address. And under no circumstances will anyone from the state accept this," Adityanath said.

He said the conduct of the Samajwadi Party and other principal opposition parties had left the entire House feeling hurt.

The chief minister, however, noted that in the past nine years, there had been very few occasions when the Assembly proceedings were disrupted.

"For most of the time, members have effectively put forward their views in the House, and ministers have responded to them or taken cognisance of the issues raised," he said.

Highlighting the achievements of his government, Adityanath said that on issues of development, security and welfare, the state government had worked without discrimination for every section of society.

Referring to points mentioned in the Governor's address, he said that one of the key achievements was that nearly six crore people had been lifted out of multi-dimensional poverty in the past eight years due to the state government's schemes.

He said these figures were based on data released by NITI Aayog, which reflected the impact of various pro-development and welfare initiatives implemented across the country.

Adityanath asserted that the government remained committed to inclusive growth and good governance, and said disruptions in the House undermined democratic traditions and the dignity of the legislature. PTI CDN SHS SHS