Adityanath dedicates UP State Pavilion to devotees visiting Maha Kumbh

Mahakumbh Nagar (UP), Jan 10 (PTI) Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Friday dedicated the newly inaugurated UP State Pavilion to devotees visiting the Maha Kumbh from across the country and the world.

He said the pavilion will serve as a hub for visitors to explore and understand the cultural diversity of UP, according to a state government statement.

The chief minister inaugurated the state pavilion, also known as Uttar Pradesh Darshan Mandapam, built in Sector-7 of the Maha Kumbh area. Principal Secretary of Tourism Mukesh Meshram gave CM Yogi a tour of the exhibition area showcasing various tourism circuits, the statement said.

Adityanath also posed for photographs at a specially designed selfie point.

During his visit, the chief minister gathered information about visitor footfall while the Maha Kumbh-themed song "Ek Mein Anek Hain" played in the background.

The Uttar Pradesh Tourism Department has set up the pavilion which features exhibitions on various tourism circuits across the state. Stalls highlighting the 'One District, One Product' (ODOP) initiative, the Uttar Pradesh Rural Tourism Project and products from the Silk Department are also on display.

Visitors can explore an array of galleries dedicated to the state's culinary delights, Indian cuisines and organic food, each featuring diverse food stalls. The main pavilion showcases grand depictions of religious sites, adding a cultural essence to the experience, the statement said.

The tourism galleries provide insights into 12 circuits, including the Ramayana Circuit, Krishna-Braj Circuit, Mahabharata Circuit, Bundelkhand Circuit, Shaktipeeth Circuit, Spiritual Circuit, Sufi-Kabir Circuit, Buddhist Circuit, Jain Circuit, Wildlife and Eco-Tourism Circuit, Craft Circuit and Freedom Struggle Circuit.

These exhibits highlight the cultural, religious, historical and tourism significance of various locations in UP, offering a glimpse into the state's rich heritage, the statement said.

Three types of food galleries have been set up. These include a gallery showcasing UP's cuisines, another featuring dishes from across India and one focusing on organic food. These galleries have vibrant stalls displaying a variety of delicacies.

Besides, ODOP and silk products are also on display here, the statement added. PTI NAV KSS KSS