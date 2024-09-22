Adityanath directs officials to seriously, sensitively resolve grievances

Gorakhpur (UP), Sep 22 (PTI) Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday instructed officials to seriously and sensitively resolve people's grievances.

Adityanath held a janata darshan at the Gorakhnath temple for the third consecutive day, during which he listened to the people's problems and issued directions to the officials concerned.

His office shared a short clip of the janata darshan on X and said, "Maharaj ji is continuously working with the resolve to protect everyone and ensure justice for all..." "Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath ji maharaj today listened to the problems of the people who came for janata darshan on the Gorakhnath temple premises and directed the officials concerned to resolve the public problems immediately," it said in Hindi.

A statement on Saturday said meeting people at the janata darshan during his stay in Gorakhpur and knowing their problems and getting them resolved were a part of Adityanath's daily routine. PTI CDN SZM