Adityanath directs officials to swiftly implement relief measures amid heavy rainfall

Lucknow, Sep 27 (PTI) Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Friday instructed officials in rain-hit districts to promptly carry out relief operations.

He emphasised the need for officials to monitor the situation on the ground and provide assistance to those impacted, according to an official statement.

The chief minister directed that families affected by loss of life due to the disaster should receive relief funds immediately, it said.

Additionally, he called for immediate financial assistance to those whose homes or livestock have been damaged, it added.

Several districts in the state have been receiving heavy rain showers of late.

In its forecast for Friday, the India Meteorological Department has warned of very heavy rain, thunderstorm and lightning and squall in Uttar Pradesh. PTI KIS DV DV