Adityanath directs prompt relief measures in rain, storm-affected areas of UP

Lucknow, May 17 (PTI) Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday directed officials in districts affected by storm, rain and hailstorm to carry out relief work promptly and effectively, an official statement said.

He asked officers to visit affected areas, monitor the relief operations closely, and ensure that assistance reaches those in need without delay, the statement said.

In case of loss of human life or livestock due to disasters such as lightning, storm, or heavy rain, immediate distribution of relief funds must be ensured. The injured should be provided with proper medical care, it added.

Adityanath also instructed officials to conduct a survey to assess crop damage and submit a report to the government for further action.

He emphasised that arrangements for water drainage in waterlogged areas should be made on priority, the statement said.