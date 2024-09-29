Adityanath emphasises integration of education, spirituality as path to get freedom from anarchy

Gorakhpur (UP), Sep 29 (PTI) Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday said that in today's world, true freedom from anarchy can only be achieved through integration of education and spirituality.

He encouraged the revival of the traditional Arya Samaj practices of 'yagya' and 'havan' in gurukuls, saying that the customs helped maintain a spiritual and disciplined atmosphere in gurukuls in the olden times leading to better academic results.

He inaugurated a new auditorium, five classrooms, and an administrative building at Mewalal Gupta Gurukul Vidyalaya here.

"In today's world, true freedom from anarchy can only be achieved through integration of education and spirituality. The revival of the traditional Arya Samaj practices of 'yagya' and 'havan' in gurukuls, saying that the customs helped maintain a spiritual and disciplined atmosphere in gurukuls in the olden times leading to better academic results," he said.

Adityanath praised the efforts of the Gorakhpur Gurukul Society for reviving the Gurukul and said, “The construction work has been completed on time by the Gorakhpur Development Authority with a CSR fund of Rs 1 crore.” He also emphasised the need to introduce skill development and entrepreneurship training alongside education at Gurukuls, ensuring that no child is left without access to learning.

Adityanath said that over time, a lack of resources led to a decline in the number of students enrolling in gurukuls. However, with the new construction, the traditional schools are being revived.

During the event, Adityanath reiterated the state government's commitment to ensuring quality education for every child and improving health facilities for all citizens.

Referring to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's National Education Policy (NEP), he highlighted that the policy is designed for the holistic development of students and is aligned with modern needs.

He also mentioned that under the Ayushman Card Scheme, free healthcare services are being provided to 10 crore people across the state.

Earlier, Adityanath inspected the Gurukul Vidyalaya, observing classroom activities and interacting with the students. He also planted saplings on the school premises and witnessed a cultural performance, where girl students presented a beautiful rendition of Ganesh Vandana to begin the programme. PTI ABN HIG