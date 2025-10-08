Adityanath expresses condolences over Himachal bus accident

Lucknow, Oct 7 (PTI) Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Tuesday expressed grief over a bus accident in Himachal Pradesh.

In a post on his official X account, the CM said, "I am deeply saddened by the loss of lives in the unfortunate bus accident caused by a landslide in Bilaspur, Himachal Pradesh." "My condolences are with the bereaved families," he added.

Adityanath prayed to Lord Ram, saying, "May the departed souls attain salvation, may the grieving families have the strength to bear this immense loss, and may the injured recover soon." Officials said at least 15 passengers died when a private bus was hit by a severe landslide in Bilaspur district on Tuesday evening. PTI KIS NB NB