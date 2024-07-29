Adityanath expresses grief over deaths in Delhi coaching centre incident

Lucknow, Jul 28 (PTI) Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday expressed grief over the death of three civil services aspirants -- one from the state -- after the basement of a coaching centre was flooded following heavy rain in central Delhi's Old Rajinder Nagar area.

The BSP and the SP also expressed anguish over the deaths after water gushed into the Rau's IAS Study Circle building's basement, trapping the three students in the library on Saturday.

In a post on X in Hindi, the chief minister said, "The death of students in an unfortunate accident at a coaching centre in Delhi is extremely sad and heart-breaking. My condolences are with the bereaved families." "Officers have been directed to meet the bereaved family of the student from Ambedkar Nagar district (Uttar Pradesh) who died in this accident and provide them all possible help by coordinating with the officials of Delhi. I pray to Lord Shri Ram to grant salvation to the departed souls. Om Shanti!" Adityanath said.

Relief Commissioner GS Naveen Kumar said Shreya Yadav of Hashimpur Barsawan village in Ambedkar Nagar lost her life in the incident.

Ambedkar Nagar District Magistrate Avinash Singh, Superintendent of Police Kaustubh, ADM (Finance and Revenue) Sadanand Gupta and SDM Saurabh Shukla met Shreya Yadav's father Rajendra Yadav, mother and two brothers.

They assured them of providing all possible help.

According to Singh, Shreya Yadav's father said her younger brother Dharmendra Yadav lives in Delhi and he was her local guardian.

The post-mortem examination of the deceased was conducted at the Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital in Delhi, the Uttar Pradesh government said in a statement. It added that Uttar Pradesh ministers Girish Yadav and Satish Sharma are at the residence of the student.

Officials said Shreya Yadav's body is being brought from Delhi to Ambedkar Nagar.

In a statement, Samajwadi Party (SP) chief spokesperson Rajendra Chaudhary said Shreya Yadav from Ambedkar Nagar in Uttar Pradesh, Navin Dalving from Kerala and Tanya from Telangana died in the incident.

"Samajwadi Party national president and former chief minister Akhilesh Yadav has expressed deep grief over the death of students preparing for competitive examination due to waterlogging in the building in Delhi. Describing the incident as extremely sad, he expressed condolences to the family members," the statement said.

In a post on X in Hindi, Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) chief Mayawati said, "It is very sad that two girl students and one boy student preparing for civil services exam died due to rainwater filling in the basement of IAS Study Circle located in Old Rajendra Nagar, Delhi." "My deepest condolences to the victims' family. Along with punishment to the culprits, corrective steps by the government are also necessary," she said. PTI NAV ANB ANB ANB