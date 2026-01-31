Adityanath extends best wishes to Sunetra Pawar on becoming Maharashtra Dy CM

Lucknow, Jan 31 (PTI) Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has extended his best wishes to Sunetra Pawar, who on Saturday became the first woman deputy chief minister of Maharashtra.

In a post in Hindi on X, Adityanath said, "Heartiest congratulations to Sunetra Ajit Pawar ji on taking oath as the deputy chief minister of Maharashtra. I am fully confident that under the successful guidance of respected Prime Minister @narendramodi ji and the able leadership of Chief Minister @Dev_Fadnavis ji, you will provide new momentum to Maharashtra's ongoing development journey. Best wishes for a bright and successful tenure." Sunetra Pawar, 62, the wife of late Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief Ajit Pawar, was sworn in as Maharashtra's first woman deputy chief minister at a ceremony in Mumbai on Saturday.

Ajit Pawar died in an air crash in Baramati on January 28. He was the deputy chief minister of Maharashtra.

Sunetra Pawar was elected as the leader of the NCP Legislature Party on Saturday.

She was administered the oath of office as a minister by Governor Acharya Devvrat and was designated the deputy chief minister.