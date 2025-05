Adityanath extends birthday greetings to Gadkari

Lucknow, May 27 (PTI) Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and his two deputies Keshav Prasad Maurya and Brajesh Pathak on Tuesday greeted Union Minister Nitin Gadkari on his birthday.

Born on May 27, 1957, Gadkari is currently the Union Minister of Road Transport and Highways and three-time Lok Sabha member. He represents Nagpur constituency in the Lok Sabha.

In a post on X in Hindi, Adityanath said, "Heartiest congratulations to senior member of BJP family, hard working and popular politician, Honourable Union Minister Shri Nitin Gadkari ji on his birthday! I pray to Shri Siddhivinayak, Lord Shri Ganesha for your prosperous, long and healthy life." In his birthday greetings to Gadkari, Maurya in a post on X, said, "Former National President of BJP and Hon'ble Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Shri Nitin Gadkari Ji, heartiest wishes to you on your birthday. I pray to Maryada Purushottam Lord Shri Ram for your healthy and happy life." Pathak also extended birthday greetings to Gadkari. PTI NAV DV DV