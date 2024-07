Lucknow, Jul 10 (PTI) Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday greeted Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on his birthday.

"May Lord Shri Ram shower his blessings on Rajnath Singh, granting him excellent health, a long life, and continued success," he said on X.

Singh, a former Uttar Pradesh chief minister and national president of the BJP, turned 73.