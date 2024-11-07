Adityanath extends Chhath greetings to people

Lucknow, Nov 7 (PTI) Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Thursday greeted the people of Uttar Pradesh on the occasion of Chhath Puja on Thursday.

Chhath is a Hindu festival celebrated mainly in Bihar and eastern Uttar Pradesh. The four-day festival is dedicated to the worship of the Sun God and involves fasting, holy bathing and meditation while standing in water.

"Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has extended hearty congratulations and best wishes to the people of the state on the occasion of Chhath festival," the CMO said on 'X'.

"The Chief Minister said that Chhath festival is a major festival of public faith. In this festival, the setting and rising Sun God is worshipped with spiritual purity and a pure mind. Our country has a rich tradition and culture of conservation of natural resources. Chhath Puja, which gives the message of man's connection with nature, is a living example of this rich tradition," it said.