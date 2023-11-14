Adityanath extends Children's Day greetings

Lucknow/Gorakhpur (UP), Nov 14 (PTI) Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Tuesday extended Children’s Day greetings and said his government is committed to work towards their overall development of the young generation.

In a post on X, Adityanath wrote, "Best wishes on Children's Day to all the dear children, who are the 'aadhaar' (base) of the nation's hope, aspiration and progress.” “Our government is fully committed to providing cultured education, security and good health facilities to children as well as their overall development," he said.

The chief minister also met students of Digvijaynath Taekwondo Training Center in Gorakhpur on this occasion and blessed them for a bright future.

The children presented roses and chocolates to Adityanath, the UP government said in a statement.

November 14 -- the birth anniversary of India's first Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru is also celebrated as the Children's Day.

Nehru was born in Prayagraj (erstwhile Allahabad) in 1889 and was one of the leading faces of the country's freedom struggle. PTI NAV NB NB