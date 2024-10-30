Adityanath extends Diwali greetings to people

Lucknow, Oct 30 (PTI) Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath extended Diwali greetings to the people on Wednesday, calling it an important festival of the Sanatan Dharma tradition in India.

"Thousands of years ago, in memory of the arrival of Maryada Purushottam Lord Shri Ram in Ayodhya after 14 years of exile and the beginning of Ramrajya, devotees across Bharatkhand started celebrating this festival by decorating their homes with garlands of lamps, " a statement by the CM read.

Adityanath said that this year's Diwali is "historic" as Lord Shri Ramlala has been seated in his abode after a long wait of 500 years.

"Innumerable" lamps will be lit in the new temple built in Ayodhya, he said.

"The state government is re-establishing the ancient and glorious tradition of celebrating Diwali in Ayodhya through the organization of 'Deepotsav' and is working to introduce the entire world community to the glory of Ayodhya," the statement read. PTI CDN ARD IJT ARD VN VN