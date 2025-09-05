UP CM Yogi Adityanath extends greetings on Teachers' Day, Onam

Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Friday paid tribute to former president Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan on his birth anniversary, and extended greetings to people on the occasion of Teachers' Day.

In a post on X, Adityanath said, "Humble tribute to former President, great educationist and Bharat Ratna Dr Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan on his birth anniversary, and hearty greetings and best wishes to the people of the state on 'Teachers' Day'."

पूर्व राष्ट्रपति, महान शिक्षाविद, ‘भारत रत्न’ डॉ. सर्वपल्ली राधाकृष्णन की जयंती पर उन्हें विनम्र श्रद्धांजलि एवं प्रदेश वासियों को ‘शिक्षक दिवस’ की हार्दिक बधाई एवं शुभकामनाएं!



भारतीय संस्कृति एवं वेदांत दर्शन को वैश्विक पटल पर प्रतिष्ठित कर ‘आधुनिक भारत-शिक्षित भारत’ के निर्माण… pic.twitter.com/XiU3FVAECz — Yogi Adityanath (@myogiadityanath) September 5, 2025

He added that Radhakrishnan's "incomparable contribution in establishing Indian culture and Vedanta philosophy on the global stage and in building a modern, educated India is a guiding force for all of us."

In another post, the chief minister also extended greetings on Onam, describing it as a festival symbolising prosperity, harmony and cultural joy.

"Hearty greetings and best wishes to all the farmer brothers and sisters and people of the state on this sacred festival of Onam," Adityanath wrote, adding that he prayed the festival brings happiness and prosperity to everyone's lives.

समृद्धि, सौहार्द और सांस्कृतिक उल्लास के प्रतीक पावन पर्व ओणम की सभी अन्नदाता किसान साथियों एवं प्रदेश वासियों को हार्दिक बधाई व शुभकामनाएं!



यह पावन पर्व सभी के जीवन में सुख, समृद्धि तथा खुशहाली का नया सवेरा लेकर आए, यही प्रार्थना है। pic.twitter.com/cuMU84EMx3 — Yogi Adityanath (@myogiadityanath) September 5, 2025

Deputy Chief Ministers Keshav Prasad Maurya and Brajesh Pathak also took to social media to convey their wishes on Teachers' Day and Onam.

Teachers' Day is celebrated every year on September 5 to mark the birth anniversary of Radhakrishnan, who was a distinguished scholar, philosopher and served as the second President of India from 1962 to 1967.

Onam, the annual harvest festival of Kerala, is celebrated with traditional fervour and marks the homecoming of the mythical King Mahabali.