Adityanath extends statehood greetings to people of Meghalaya, Tripura, Manipur

Lucknow, Jan 21 (PTI) Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday extended greetings to the people of Tripura, Manipur and Meghalaya on the foundation day of their states.

"To the people of Tripura, heartiest congratulations and best wishes on the Foundation Day of the state of Tripura, which is rich in unique folk arts," Adityanath wrote.

"May this state, filled with the splendour of unparalleled cultural diversity, continue to progress and advance steadily on the path of development and prosperity. This is my sincere wish," he said.

In a separate post, he said, "Heartfelt congratulations and best wishes to all the people of Manipur on the State Foundation Day." "May this state, rich in art, skill, and diverse cultures, continue to progress steadily on the path of peace, progress, and prosperity. This is my sincere wish," the UP CM added.

In yet another post, Adityanath said, "Hearty congratulations and best wishes to all the people of Meghalaya on the foundation day of the state of Meghalaya, a unique symbol of ancient traditions." "This is my prayer to God that Meghalaya, rich in nature, culture, values and folk faith, should create new dimensions of development and progress and touch new heights of growth," he added.

Meghalaya, Tripura and Manipur became full-fledged states following the enactment of the North-Eastern Areas (Reorganisation) Act in 1972. PTI KIS DV DV