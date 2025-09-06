Adityanath flags off 400 new buses, lays foundation stone of 7 stations

Lucknow, Sep 6 (PTI) Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday unveiled a host of new initiatives of the transport department in Lucknow, which includes laying the foundation stone of seven bus station, launched a helpline, and flagged off 400 new buses.

At an event held at Indira Gandhi Pratishthan in Lucknow, Adityanath introduced 45 new transport services to be provided through 1.5 lakh 'Jan Seva Kendras', and the Digital Bus Tracking (Margdarshi) App.

The chief minister inaugurated and laid the foundation stone for several new services, schemes, and projects, the UP government said in a statement.

He also inaugurated the Saral Transport Helpline 149, and distributed appointment letters and certificates to women conductors and various investors.

Adityanath laid the foundation stone of seven bus stations to be developed in the PPP model and inaugurated the renovation and upgradation work of Jupiter Auditorium situated at the Indira Gandhi Pratisthan.

He also laid the foundation stone for renovation works of the Mercury and Mars auditoriums. Renovation and upgrade of all three auditoriums is being carried out at a cost of Rs 17.60 crore, the statement said.

He also unveiled a new international driving permit booklet.

Adityanath handed out appointment letters under the National Rural Livelihood Mission to three women conductors -- Sangeeta Gautam from Alambagh Depot, Goldy Maurya and Anshika Gautam from Kaiserbagh Depot.

The Chief Minister also presented certificates to four people who availed transport services through Jan Seva Kendras -- Anumendra Pratap Singh of Ballia, Kranti Kumar, Pawan Singh of Varanasi, and Akhilesh Sharma of Lucknow.

Adityanath also flagged off eight double-decker electric buses, 16 electric buses, one retrofitted electric bus, 10 CNG buses, two AC buses, and 11 interceptors for road safety.

Seven bus stations are to be developed under the PPP model at Zero road and Civil Lines in Prayagraj; Ghaziabad Old; Rasoolabad in Aligarh; Charbagh in Lucknow, Ayodhya Dham; and Vibhuti Khand Gomtinagar in Lucknow, the statement added.