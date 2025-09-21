Adityanath flags off marathon for drug-free India, says 'Viksit UP' campaign garnering support

Lucknow, Sep 21 (PTI) Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday said the 'Viksit Bharat-Viksit Uttar Pradesh' campaign is receiving support from all sections of society, underlining that the key to development lies in self-reliance.

He was speaking after flagging off a marathon -- Namo Yuva Run for drug-free India -- as part of the Seva Pakhwada (service fortnight) from his residence here. The marathon, which began at Kalidas Marg, concluded at the 1090 crossing.

"Inspired by the prime minister, a decision was made to take forward the 'Viksit Bharat-Viksit Uttar Pradesh' campaign in Uttar Pradesh. I am pleased that the campaign is receiving overwhelming support from across the state," he said.

The chief minister said the villages, towns and cities need to be developed.

"The key to development lies in self-reliance. The key to self-reliance lies in a healthy society. The key to a healthy society lies in programmes like the NaMo Marathon." Adityanath said the prime minister gave a call that 'Viksit Bhart' should become our resolve, the mantra of our life and that we should take forward our action plan, keeping in mind the five vital principles in building a developed India.

He said that for a developed India, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had stressed that traces of slavery must be eliminated, our heritage must be respected, and "we must have respect for the army, the military, and the uniform. We must devote all our strength to create social equality and we should discharge our civic duties honestly".

Adityanath added that the prime minister has gifted the country and the state with Goods and Services Tax (GST) reforms on Diwali. He said these will create new jobs and help advance every individual.

The GST reforms, while providing relief to the poor and providing all necessary amenities to consumers, also contribute to the welfare of traders. While they have provided substantial discounts on essential items like educational materials for students, milk, curd, ghee, cheese and other food items, it has also imposed heavy taxes on drugs and wasteful expenditure, he said.

The chief minister said that on Vijayadashami, youth in every village, town and district will burn effigies of sin, oppression, corruption, injustice and drugs, which are symbols of evil. Addressing the youth, Adityanath said, "Youth power is a symbol of immense energy. If it moves in a positive direction, it will prove beneficial for the nation, but if it turns towards addiction, its downfall is certain." PTI NAV RUK RUK