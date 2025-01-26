Adityanath flags off marathon launching International Year of Cooperatives

Lucknow, Jan 26 (PTI) Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday launched the International Year of Cooperatives in the state with a marathon.

Advertisment

With the announcement, Uttar Pradesh became the first state in the country to launch this initiative, an official statement said.

A UN initiative, International Year of Cooperatives, seeks to hail "enduring global impact cooperatives have everywhere." Adityanath also inaugurated a warehouse each in Sultanpur and Kaushambi with the capacity of 5,000 and 15,000 metric tons.

He released tricolour balloons to signify the beginning of the cooperative year, as he flagged off the "Run for Cooperation" marathon.

Advertisment

According to the statement, Adityanath said that approximately 2.5 to 3 crore people took a holy dip at the Sangam in Prayagraj on January 26, Republic Day, calling the gathering something that is wholly propelled by a spirit of cooperation.

"This entire operation is running on an auto mode based on mutual participation, showcasing the largest example of cooperative," he said.

"'Sahkarita' (Cooperation) is a transformed version of 'sahkar.' To build a self-reliant India, cooperative must become an integral part of our lives," the CM said, according to the statement.

Advertisment

For the first time, a Ministry of Cooperative has been established, led by Union Home Minister Amit Shah, to include farmers, women, and youth in this national campaign, he said.

The chief minister also highlighted the state's initiative in establishing model shops in every village, transforming traditional fair price shops into multi-purpose outlets to sell daily-use items. PTI ABN ABN VN VN