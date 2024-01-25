Adityanath forms committee to enhance devotees' convenience at Ayodhya's Ram temple

Ayodhya, Jan 25 (PTI) Taking note of significant surge in devotees at the Ram temple in Ayodhya, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has formed a committee to ensure visitors have a 'darshan' of Ram Lalla without any inconvenience.

The committee, led by state Transport Minister Dayashankar Singh, includes key officials such as the chief secretary, additional chief secretary to CM, DGP, and principal secretary of the Urban Development Department, an official statement said on Thursday.

The committee was formed in the wake of significant surge and continuous flow of devotees to the temple town since the consecration ceremony on January 22, it said.

On the third day after the consecration ceremony, Ram Path -- the main thoroughfare -- continued to witness long queues of visitors, but unlike the initial days, there was no commotion on Thursday, as per the statement.

Following discussions with the administration and the temple trust, Adityanath's instructions led to over five lakh devotees experiencing 'easy darshan' on Tuesday and approximately 2.5 lakh on Wednesday, it said, adding that the visitors encountered no issues in the 'darshan' on Thursday.

The devotees who had 'darshan' on Tuesday and Wednesday are now gradually returning to their respective destinations. The district administration and police force are actively organising the departure of returning devotees in an orderly manner, the statement said. PTI CDN CDN KVK KVK