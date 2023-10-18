Adityanath gives instructions to start construction work of Veterinary Science College in Gorakhpur

Lucknow, Oct 18 (PTI) Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has given instructions to start the construction work of the proposed Veterinary Science College in Gorakhpur, the Uttar Pradesh government said in a statement on Wednesday.

Advertisment

The chief minister at a review meeting held here said that this college would be affiliated to the Pt. Deendayal Upadhyaya Veterinary Sciences University and Cow Research Institute in Mathura (Uttar Pradesh Pandit Deen Dayal Upadhyaya Pashu Chikitsa Vigyan Vishwavidyalaya Evam Go-Anusandhan Sansthan).

The admission for 100 undergraduate students will be arranged in the initial phase, the statement said.

Adityanath directed that coordination should be established with the experts of the Pt. Deendayal Upadhyaya Veterinary Sciences University and Cow Research Institute, Mathura, regarding the establishment of the college and it should be equipped with all necessary services and state-of-the-art facilities.

The chief minister emphasised that this initiative would greatly benefit the cattle rearers from western Bihar and the neighbouring nation of Nepal.

Adityanath added that 80 acres of land has been identified for this college, which will be developed in three phases. PTI NAV AS AS ANB ANB