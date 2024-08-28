Adityanath govt a combination of corruption, crime: Akhilesh over death of Dalit girls, loot

Lucknow, Aug 28 (PTI) Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav on Wednesday attacked the Yogi Adityanath government over alleged suicide of two Dalit girls in Farukhabad and loot at jeweller's shop in Sultanpur, saying the BJP dispensation has become a combination of corruption and crime.

Yadav said he will send his party's delegation to Farukhabad to raise voice of justice.

"The silence of the BJP government in the case of the suspicious death of two girls in Farrukhabad is disturbing. Perhaps there is a double reason for this -- one is the BJP's anti-women thinking and attitude, and the other is their being Dalits. The Samajwadi Party will send a delegation in this regard to offer condolences as well as raise its voice for justice," Yadav said in a post on X.

He was referring to recovery of dead bodies of two Dalit girls from a tree in Farukhabad. While police termed it as a suicide, their family members raised suspicions over the deaths.

"The people have no hope left from the BJP government. Whenever the BJP raises women's issues, there is only political gain behind it. That is why it raises its voice in opposition-ruled states, but in BJP-ruled states, it closes its mouth, eyes, ears and all doors of morality in the case of crimes against women," he added.

Referring to the incident at jewellers shop in Sultanpur, where armed miscreants looted a jewellery shop, Yadav said, "The fearless robbery of Rs 5 crore in a daylight robbery at gunpoint at a jeweller's shop in the crowded area of Chowk Ghantghar in Sultanpur shows whose 'Amritkaal' is going on in the BJP rule." "The BJP is so entangled in internal fighting that the governance and administration is limited to the designation written on the name plate. The BJP rule has become a combination of 'corruption-crime'," he added. PTI ABN ABN KSS KSS