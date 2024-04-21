Adityanath greets officers on 'Civil Services Day'

Lucknow, Apr 21 (PTI) Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday greeted civil servants on 'Civil Services Day', saying their role was important to transform the state.

Advertisment

"Hearty congratulations and best wishes to all the dutiful civil servants on 'Civil Services Day'," Adityanath wrote in Hindi on the social media platform 'X'.

"On this auspicious occasion, I wish that all of you always remain active on the path of your duty with full dedication and hard work. Your role is important in achieving the resolution of a 'developed Uttar Pradesh'," he added.

The government of India started celebrating 'Civil Services Day' on 21 April since 2006. PTI CDN IJT IJT