Adityanath greets people of Goa on Liberation Day

Lucknow, Dec 19 (PTI) Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Friday greeted the people of Goa on the occasion of Goa Liberation Day.

In a post on X in Hindi, Adityanath said, "Congratulations to all Goans on Goa Liberation Day! We pay homage to all the immortal heroes who broke down the walls of foreign subjugation and reunited this beautiful land with the soul of India." "May this land of culture, courage, and self-respect continue to reach new heights. This is our sincere wish," he added.

Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya in a post of X in Hindi, said, "Greetings and best wishes to all the residents of Goa on 'Goa Liberation Day'! A humble tribute to all the brave soldiers who displayed indomitable courage in 'Operation Vijay' in 1961 and liberated Goa from Portuguese rule! Their valour, patriotism, and supreme sacrifice have given new strength to India's integrity and self-respect." The Goa Liberation Day is celebrated on December 19 every year to mark the success of 'Operation Vijay' undertaken by the armed forces to liberate the state from the Portuguese in 1961.