Adityanath greets people of Manipur, Meghalaya, Tripura on statehood day

Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Tuesday greeted the people of Manipur, Tripura, and Meghalaya on their foundation day.

In a post on X, he said, "Heartfelt congratulations and best wishes to the people of Tripura on the state's foundation day! May this state, rich in folk culture, continue to progress steadily on the path of development.

I pray to Maa Tripura Sundari for this." In another post, the chief minister said, "Heartfelt congratulations and best wishes to the people of Manipur on the state's foundation day! May this state, abundant in natural resources, achieve growth and progress.

I pray to Lord Shri Ram for this." Adityanath also congratulated the people of Meghalaya on the state's foundation day and hoped that the state, adorned with incredible natural beauty and rich in folk traditions, sets new benchmarks in development.

