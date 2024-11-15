Adityanath greets people on Guru Nanak Jayanti

Lucknow, Nov 15 (PTI) Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath greeted people on Guru Nanak Jayanti on Friday and said that he inspired humanity to worship God and follow the path of righteousness.

These traditions later evolved into a powerful spiritual tradition under Guru Govind Singh Maharaj, Adityanath said while addressing a programme at Gurudwara Patel Nagar in Alambagh here to mark the 555th Prakash Parv of Shri Guru Nanak Dev Ji.

According to a statement by the state government, he recalled the 550th Prakash Parv of Guru Nanak Dev Ji, a Kirtan Yatra was organised at the Chief Minister's residence five years ago, and called it "fortunate".

He further said that for the past four years, Veer Balidani Diwas has been observed to honour the sacrifice of the four Sahibzadas of Guru Gobind Singh Ji.

The Chief Minister also highlighted that Prime Minister Narendra Modi had declared 26 December as Veer Bal Diwas a nationwie program.

"This program will serve as an inspiration to connect today's youth with their country and religion," Adityanath said.

He emphasised that such great traditions provide the society and nation to connect with its heritage and draw inspiration from it.

He said a society that draws inspiration from its heritage and ideals can never be enslaved.

Honouring the ideals of Guru Nanak Dev and working for the welfare of society and the nation is a true tribute to him, Adityanath added. PTI NAV ARD OZ OZ