Adityanath greets people on Hindi Diwas

Lucknow, Sep 14 (PTI) Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday extended his greetings to the people of the state on the occasion of Hindi Diwas on Sunday.

In a post on X in Hindi, Adityanath said, "Hearty congratulations to the people of the state on Hindi Diwas! Hindi is the basis of our unity and the guardian of our identity." Hindi is the carrier of our traditions that binds all Indians together and connects us to our roots, he added.

"Let us resolve to use Hindi more and more and spread it globally, become partners in its development and make it the most effective language of the digital age," he said on X.

Hindi Diwas is celebrated every year on September 14 to mark the adoption of Hindi as the official language by the Constituent Assembly on September 14, 1949. PTI NAV NB NB