Adityanath hails BJP's Arunachal victory, predicts INDIA's rout on Jun 4

Lucknow, Jun 2 (PTI) Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday hailed the BJP's victory in the Arunachal Pradesh Assembly elections and predicted a similar resounding victory of his party after the June 4 counting.

"With an overwhelming majority in the Arunachal Pradesh Assembly, the resolve of 'Fir Ek Baar Modi Sarkar' has been fulfilled. This dawn from the eastern direction will illuminate the country on June 4. The Congress-led I.N.D.I. alliance will certainly face defeat on June 4," he wrote on X.

In the results announced on Sunday, the BJP nearly swept the Arunachal Pradesh Assembly polls, winning 46 of 60 seats.

The BJP returned to power in the state for a third consecutive time.

Polling for 50 of the 60 assembly seats in the state was held on April 19 along with the Lok Sabha elections. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) had already won 10 seats unopposed.

According to election officials, the BJP won 36 of the 50 seats on which polling was held and Chief Minister Pema Khandu was one of the 10 candidates who won unopposed.

The Congress won one seat and independent candidates won three seats. PTI AR CDN VN VN