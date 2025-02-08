Adityanath hails BJP's 'historic victory' in Delhi

Lucknow, Feb 8 (PTI) Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday congratulated party workers for BJP's "historic victory" in the Delhi Assembly polls.

The BJP won 47 seats and Aam Aadmi Party 21 in the Delhi Assembly elections, results of which were announced on Saturday.

"Congratulations to the dedicated party officials and workers for the historic victory of the BJP in the Delhi Legislative Assembly Elections-2025!" Adityanath said in a post on X in Hindi.

This victory is a "stamp of the faith" the people of Delhi have on Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership and his development policies dedicated public welfare, he said.

"Congratulations to all the winning candidates..." Adityanath said in the post.

The UP chief minister also congratulated Chandrabhanu Paswan for his victory in the Milkipur Assembly constituency.

BJP candidate Paswan on Saturday won the Milkipur bypolls by a margin of 61,710 votes, according to the Election Commission website.

The results of the Delhi Assembly elections and the Milkipur bypolls in Ayodhya district, indicate a clear rejection of the "politics of lies and loot", he said in a statement.

Speaking to reporters in Uttarakhand's Pauri Garhwal, Adityanath said, "The service, security, good governance, and public welfare initiatives that have been continuously implemented over the last 11 years under the leadership of PM Modi have triumphed. I extend my heartfelt congratulations to all the winning candidates in Delhi and to every dedicated BJP worker." He also extended his congratulations to PM Modi, BJP National President JP Nadda, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, and the central leadership for reviving the party's dominance in Delhi after over 26 years.

Adityanath emphasised that the era of "false promises and exploitation" has ended in the national capital, allowing the residents of Delhi to finally benefit from genuine development, good governance, and public welfare schemes.

Reflecting on the past 25 years, he criticised the "misguided policies" that left Delhi lagging, depriving residents of basic amenities.

He condemned deceptive politics that masked true welfare initiatives and asserted that this era of misrule has now been exposed.

The CM also said that Delhi will now witness true development, and its residents will finally have access to welfare schemes that had been obstructed by the Aam Aadmi Party government for the past decade.

Adityanath stated that the Milkipur by-election result signals the end of dynastic and deceptive politics of the Samajwadi Party, as people have embraced the double-engine government.

"This result proves that no matter how many lies or propaganda the Samajwadi Party spreads for political gain, the public is ready to hold them accountable. BJP's Chandrabhanu Paswan's victory by nearly 61,000 votes reflects the people's strong trust in the double-engine BJP government and the leadership of Modi," he said.

"The faith people have placed in the double-engine government will be honoured, and the government will strive to meet their hopes and expectations," Adityanath said.

These victories serve as new inspiration to lead us toward a brighter and more prosperous future, he said.