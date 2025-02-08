Adityanath hails BJP's win in Delhi assembly election, Milkipur bypolls in UP

Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday congratulated party workers for the "historic victory" of the BJP in the by-polls held in the Milkipur assembly constituency and also in the Delhi assembly polls.

In a post on X in Hindi, Adityanath said, "Heartiest congratulations to all the dedicated party officials and hard-working workers for the historic victory of Bharatiya Janata Party in the by-election of Milkipur Legislative Assembly seat!"

"This victory is a symbol of the unwavering faith of the common people in the public welfare policies of the 'Double Engine BJP Government' led by the Honourable Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the UP government dedicated to service, security, and good governance," he said.

"Congratulations to the winning candidate Chandrabhanu Paswan and hearty greetings to the people of Milkipur Assembly constituency who gave their votes to the development journey and good governance of Uttar Pradesh! Jai Shri Ram!" the CM said.

In another post on X, Adityanath said, "Congratulations to the dedicated party officials and workers for the historic victory of the BJP in the Delhi Legislative Assembly Elections-2025!"

"This victory is a stamp of the faith of the people of Delhi on the successful leadership of PM Modi and his development policies dedicated to the benefit of all, public welfare, and overall upliftment. Congratulations to all the winning candidates..." Adityanath said.

दिल्ली विधान सभा चुनाव और उत्तर प्रदेश के अयोध्या जनपद की मिल्कीपुर विधान सभा उप चुनाव का परिणाम झूठ एवं लूट की राजनीति पर पूर्ण विराम का स्पष्ट संकेत है... pic.twitter.com/714Q9fIzzZ — Yogi Adityanath (@myogiadityanath) February 8, 2025

The BJP is poised to form a government in Delhi after more than 26 years, with the latest Election Commission trends showing the saffron party ahead in 48 of the 70 assembly seats and AAP in 22.