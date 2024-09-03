Adityanath hails bravery, alertness of India's soldiers

Lucknow, Sep 3 (PTI) Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Tuesday said it is the result of the alertness of the brave soldiers that despite adverse circumstances, India has been able to protect its borders with full strength and foil the biggest conspiracies.

Addressing the inaugural function of the three-day Armed Forces Festival held at Surya Khel Parisar in the Lucknow Cantonment on Tuesday, Adityanath said the valour and courage of the soldiers are a source of assurance for 140 crore Indians.

"It is the result of the alertness of the brave soldiers of India that today, despite adverse circumstances, India has been able to protect its borders with full strength and foil the biggest conspiracies," he said.

The chief minister said the Indian Army has not only made its enemies acknowledge its strength, discipline and technical capability, but also given its best performance in adverse circumstances.

"All of us have seen a glimpse of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's integrated command, in which the three forces of land, air and water easily defeat the enemy and achieve victory through mutual coordination," the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader said.

He added that "it is our good fortune that Uttar Pradesh is a land of heroes".

"Youngsters from the state have made significant contributions in every war for the country's security. They have enhanced the pride of the country and the state with their valour and courage," Adityanath said.

He asserted that the state government is fully committed to the welfare of the serving and retired soldiers and Veer Naris.

"Under Prime Minister Modi's leadership, India has moved forward rapidly in the last 10 years to achieve self-reliance in defence production," he said.

At the Investors Summit held in Lucknow in February 2018, Modi had announced two defence industrial corridors in the country, the chief minister said, adding that one of those is being established in Uttar Pradesh.

The state government has taken the work forward by establishing excellent coordination with the defence ministry, he said.

Adityanath also said the work on the BrahMos Manufacturing Centre (established by the Defence Research and Development Organisation and Bharat Dynamics Limited in Jhansi) is progressing rapidly. These projects will strengthen the country's military power, he said, adding that latest equipment and technology will be developed on Indian soil, making the armed forces even stronger.

The defence corridor is also providing employment opportunities to the people of Uttar Pradesh on a large scale, the chief minister said.

According to a statement issued by the PIB Defence Wing, an audience of more than 8,000 witnessed a magnificent display of latest military equipment, such as tanks, helicopters, artillery guns etc., developed as part of Aatmanirbhar Bharat and showcasing the might of the technology-driven Indian armed forces.

The notable exhibits included the T-90 tank (the main battle tank of the Army), the K-9 Vajra self-propelled artillery gun, weapon locating radar (WLR) Swathi and a static display of ALH and LCH Prachand helicopters.

The live displays showcased the capabilities of the state-of-the-art equipment.

Para drop and combat demonstrations by Special Forces, extraction of troops by helicopters, para motors, a horse-and-dog show and many such captivating live displays were key attractions of the event.

The Indian Navy's band played marshal tunes to enthral the spectators.

The Navy's stall displayed models of aircraft carriers, submarines and destroyers.

Stalls and displays were put up in the Naval Pavilion, showcasing three-dimensional naval capabilities, self-reliance and recent innovations of the Indian Navy.

A flypast by the Jaguar fighter aircraft of the Indian Air Force (IAF) was watched with great interest by the audience.

The IAF stalls featured an array of interactive exhibits, including advanced aircraft models, simulation displays and information panels that highlighted its achievements, ongoing missions and future aspirations. It also showcased its state-of-the-art Inducted Publicity Exhibition Vehicle (IPEV). The flying simulator of the IPEV and a synchronised display of a weapons drill caught the attention of the audience.

The zonal recruiting organisation provided insight into career opportunities and latest developments in military service to youngsters.

Lieutenant General Anindya Sengupta, GOC-in-C, Central Command, presented a memento to the chief minister, the statement said. PTI NAV RC