Adityanath hails Cabinet nod to MSP of six Rabi crops for 2026-27 marketing year

Lucknow, Oct 1 (PTI) Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday applauded the Union Cabinet's decision to increase the minimum support price (MSP) for six Rabi crops for the 2026-27 marketing season.

Taking to X, the chief minister said the decision taken under the chairmanship of Prime Minister Narendra Modi is "commendable" and reflects the government's commitment to bringing "positive change in the lives of the farmers".

Adityanath termed the MSP hike a "gift" to the farmers, timed perfectly on the auspicious occasion of Maha Navami, and just before the major festivals of Dussehra and Diwali.

"This move by the double-engine government, which is dedicated to the prosperity, development, and happiness of farmers, will be extremely helpful in fulfilling the resolution of an Aatmanirbhar Kisan - Samriddh Kisan," Adityanath said. PTI CDN ARI