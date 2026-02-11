Adityanath hails Deendayal Upadhyaya for 'antyoday'

Lucknow, Feb 11 (PTI) Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday paid tributes to BJP ideologue Deendayal Upadhyaya on his death anniversary, hailing him for his concepts of 'antyoday' and 'integral humanism'.

Floral tributes were offered at Upadhyaya's portrait here.

"His message of building a strong nation and carrying the light of development to the person standing at the last rung of society is an unparalleled source of inspiration for all of us," Adityanath said, adding "Salutations to his sacred memories!" Earlier in the day, Adityanath said on X the spirit of 'Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas' in the "double-engine government" is a living expression of Upadhyaya's very thought and philosophy.

"Inspired by the ideals of revered Pandit ji (Upadhyaya), the state government is fully committed for the uplift of villages, the poor, farmers, women, and the person standing at the last rung of society," he added.

An RSS pracharak, Upadhyaya worked with Jana Sangh founder Syama Prasad Mookerjee in building the party and his concepts of "integral humanism" (balanced development of individual and society) and "antyodaya" (the rise of the last person) have been the BJP's catchphrases. PTI KIS DV DV