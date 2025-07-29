Adityanath hails Divya Deshmukh's triumph in Chess World Cup

Lucknow, Jul 28 (PTI) Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday congratulated Indian chess players Divya Deshmukh and Koneru Humpy following the former's victory over the latter in the final of the FIDE women's Chess World Cup.

In a post on X in Hindi, Adityanath said, "Congratulations to the winner of the FIDE Women's World Cup-2025, @DivyaDeshmukh05, and the runner-up @humpy_koneru! Both of you are the pride of India. Your sporting talent and historic achievement have elevated Mother India's honour on the global stage. Wishing you both endless blessings for a bright future!" Deshmukh on Monday marked a major milestone in her career by clinching the Women's World Cup with a tie-breaker win over seasoned compatriot Koneru Humpy at Batumi, Georgia.

The victory not just earned the 19-year-old from Nagpur the prestigious title, but also made her a Grandmaster, something which looked improbable when she started the tournament.

Deshmukh's victory came after the two classical games played on Saturday and Sunday ended in draws.

Deshmukh became the fourth Indian woman player to achieve the GM feat after Humpy, Dronavalli Harika and R Vaishali.