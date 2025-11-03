Adityanath hails Indian women's cricket team's historic World Cup win

Lucknow, Nov 3 (PTI) Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday congratulated the Indian women's cricket team for their historic win in the Women's World Cup against South Africa.

Indian women's cricket completed its long, unfinished journey to glory as Harmanpreet Kaur's fearless team outlasted South Africa by 52 runs in a gripping final to lift their first-ever ICC Women's World Cup crown in Navi Mumbai.

In a post on X, Adityanath said, "Historic victory..Hearty congratulations to the world champion Indian women's cricket team! Heartfelt congratulations to the countrymen! You all are the pride of the nation. Bharat Mata ki Jai!" Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav also congratulated the women cricket team for the victory.

"Heartiest congratulations to the Indian team on their World Cup win! You have made our nation proud." Yadav said in a post on X with hashtag #TeamIndia #WomensWorldCup.

With the victory, Harmanpreet’s team finally buried the ghosts of past heartbreaks - the 2005 and 2017 finals - and delivered India's much-awaited World title, a watershed moment for the game in the country. PTI ABN ABN DV DV