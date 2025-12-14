Adityanath hails new UP BJP chief, says party will gain momentum

Lucknow, Dec 14 (PTI) Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday said Pankaj Chaudhary's election to the BJP's state president's post would give fresh momentum to the party and the government in the state.

Addressing a gathering after Pankaj Chaudhary's election, Adityanath thanked Union Minister Piyush Goyal and former Union minister Mahendra Nath Pandey for overseeing the poll process.

"I congratulate the newly elected state president, Pankaj Chaudhary. Today in UP, after the completion of the process of election, an experienced organisational worker has been given the responsibility of state president. This would give fresh momentum to the party and the government in the state in line with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision," he said, according to a statement.

The chief minister exhorted party workers to strengthen the organisation at the booth level for the 2027 Uttar Pradesh Assembly polls, and make full use of the ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls.

He described the exercise as an opportunity to "strengthen democracy". He said large gaps had emerged in the voter list following the revision.

Adityanath said the January 2025 electoral roll had 15.44 crore voters, but that number had come down to around 12 crore after the SIR.

He claimed that a large proportion of the missing voters were BJP supporters.

Adityanath also called on the party workers to celebrate the birth centenary of former prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee on December 25 across the state.