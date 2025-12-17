Adityanath hails PM Modi's statesmanship after top Ethiopia award

Lucknow, Dec 17 (PTI) Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday hailed Narendra Modi's statesmanship and leadership after the prime minister received Ethiopia's highest honour.

"Under the visionary leadership of Hon. PM Shri Narendra Modi Ji, Bharat's voice, values, and civilizational ethos are earning global respect," Adityanath posted on X.

"The conferment of Ethiopia's highest honour, the 'Great Honour Nishan of Ethiopia', reflects deep civilizational bonds and Modi Ji's statesmanship in strengthening India-Ethiopia relations. By dedicating this honour to the 1.4 billion citizens of India, Hon. Pradhanmantri Ji has once again shown that his leadership is rooted in humility, harmony, and the spirit of 'Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam'," he added.

PM Modi on Tuesday was conferred with Ethiopia's highest award, 'The Great Honour Nishan of Ethiopia' by his Ethiopian counterpart Abiy Ahmed Ali.

He was conferred with the award for his exceptional contribution towards strengthening India-Ethiopia partnership and for his visionary leadership as a global statesman, the Ministry of External Affairs said in a statement in New Delhi.

Modi is the first global head of state/head of government to receive this award.