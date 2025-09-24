Adityanath hails Union Cabinet's approvals to R&D layout, more medical seats

Lucknow, Sep 24 (PTI) Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday in a series of posts hailed Union Cabinet's approval to creation of more medical seats, and a productivity-linked bonus for railway employees.

Adityanath on X lauded the approval of the Department of Scientific and Industrial Research (DSIR) scheme, Capacity Building and Human Resource Development, with an outlay of Rs 2,277.39 crore.

Implemented by the Council of Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR), the scheme aims to empower young researchers, national laboratories and universities.

The Union Cabinet meeting was chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

"Thank you Pradhanmantri ji for this visionary step towards preparing India for global leadership in science and innovation," the chief minister wrote.

In another post, he hailed the Cabinet's nod for Phase-III of the Centrally Sponsored Scheme (CSS), under which 5,000 new postgraduate seats and 5,023 new MBBS seats will be created.

"This will not only enhance the quality and capacity of medical education but also ensure the availability of specialist doctors. This initiative will open new opportunities for the youth, create employment avenues, and accelerate the resolve of 'Swasth Bharat-Samriddh Bharat'," Adityanath said.

In a third post, the chief minister welcomed the approval of a productivity-linked bonus equivalent to 78 days' wages, worth Rs 1,865.68 crore, for more than 10.9 lakh railway employees.

"This festive gift recognises the dedication of railway staff who are driving Indian Railways to record achievements and powering the nation's growth journey," he said. PTI KIS VN VN