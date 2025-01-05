Adityanath, his deputies pay tribute to former UP CM Kalyan Singh on birth anniversary

Lucknow, Jan 5 (PTI) Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday paid tribute to former chief minister Kalyan Singh and said the Padma Vibhushan awardee made an unforgettable contribution in the reconstruction of society.

His deputies Keshav Prasad Maurya and Brajesh Pathak also paid tribute to the former chief minister.

Adityanath said in a post on X, "Founder of good governance in Uttar Pradesh, pioneer of the Shri Ram Mandir movement, former governor of Rajasthan and former chief minister of Uttar Pradesh, the revered Kalyan Singh 'Babuji' has an unforgettable contribution in the reconstruction of society." "He dedicated every moment of his life in the service of society and the nation. Humble tribute to Padma Vibhushan 'Babuji', who was always dedicated to service, good governance and social justice, on his birth anniversary!" he further said in Hindi.

Maurya said on X that Singh's life was a symbol of his principles, fearlessness and unwavering dedication towards public service.

"His motto of 'no regrets, no remorse, no sorrow, no grief' will remain a symbol of his seriousness and spiritual truthfulness, and continue to guide all of us towards national resurgence and cultural renaissance," he said in the post in Hindi.

Pathak called the former chief minister a "pioneer" of the Ram temple movement and a symbol of service, good governance and social justice.

He added that Singh dedicated his life to the nation and Lord Ram and would always inspire everyone to serve the nation and religion, he said in a post on X.

Singh was born on in Uttar Pradesh's Atrauli on this day in 1932.

He was chief minister when 'karsevaks' demolished the Babri mosque in Ayodhya on December 6, 1992.

Belonging to the Lodhi community, Singh was instrumental in the BJP's rise to power in Uttar Pradesh in the 1990s. PTI NAV SZM SZM