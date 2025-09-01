Adityanath holds 'Janata Darshan', directs prompt action on public grievances

Lucknow, Sep 1 (PTI) Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday held a 'Janata Darshan' at his official residence here, meeting more than 50 complainants from across Uttar Pradesh.

He listened patiently to their grievances and instructed officials to ensure speedy and satisfactory resolution, while also seeking feedback from complainants on the action taken, according to an official statement.

Cases presented before the chief minister included issues related to police, revenue, housing, medical aid, education, employment, and infrastructure, it stated.

Among them, 15 were related to land disputes, six to police matters, four to drainage and roads, and four to financial assistance, it added.

"The chief minister forwarded their applications to the concerned departments and directed officials to act promptly. He also assured complainants that their concerns would be addressed," the statement noted.

During the interaction, the CM also spent time with children who had accompanied their parents. He enquired about their education, blessed them, and distributed chocolates.

The chief minister reiterated that "solving people's problems and ensuring the prosperity of Uttar Pradesh remains the government's foremost priority".