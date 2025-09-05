Adityanath holds 'Janata Darshan' in Gorakhpur, directs prompt action on public grievances

Gorakhpur (UP), Sep 5 (PTI) Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Friday directed the officials to give due attention to the grievances of the people and ensure a time-bound and transparent redressal, according to an official statement.

He gave the directions while interacting with citizens during a Janata Darshan held at Gorakhnath temple, the statement said.

During the Janata Darshan, Adityanath heard the problems of nearly 200 people, a significant number of whom were women, and assured them that every issue will be addressed effectively.

"Our government is fully committed to resolving the problems of all citizens," he told them.

He ordered strict legal action on complaints of land grabbing. If anyone has been facing persistent difficulties in a case, the matter must be thoroughly investigated and accountability must be fixed, he instructed.

Responding to appeals for financial help in the treatment of serious illnesses, the chief minister said that no patient should be deprived of treatment due to lack of money.

He directed officials to promptly finalise cost estimates for those struggling with treatment expenses and forward them to the government so that full financial assistance can be provided without delay.

Adequate funds will be provided from the Chief Minister's Discretionary Fund to cover the treatment expenses, he added.

The chief minister also emphasised that every eligible individual must be issued an Ayushman Card to ensure that they do not face any difficulties in accessing healthcare, the statement said.