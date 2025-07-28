Adityanath holds Janata Darshan of 60 citizens to redress grievances

Lucknow, Jul 28 (PTI) Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday held a 'Janata Darshan', redress grievances of over 60 citizens from across the state, an official statement issued here said.

Adityanath patiently listened, accepted applications and assured the visitors, saying, "Go home without worry, your problems will be resolved".

He reaffirmed his government's commitment to public welfare and a prosperous UP.

Grievances related to police, revenue, medical aid, employment, education, housing, land disputes and family matters were raised during the session, it said.

The chief minister promptly handed over the applications to the concerned officials and instructed them to ensure the timely and satisfactory redressal of public grievances.

He reiterated the government's commitment to resolving every genuine concern with full seriousness. PTI ABN ABN KSS KSS