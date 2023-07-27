Adityanath holds Janata Darshan, orders quick disposal of grievances

Lucknow, Jul 27 (PTI) Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Thursday held 'Janata Darshan', a public grievance meeting, at his official 5 Kalidas Marg residence here.

The Chief Minister heard the grievances of 180 people and directed officials for their transparent disposal, an official statement issued here said.

He also asked the officials to adopt a sensitive attitude towards people's problems, warning them against any negligence on their part in ensuring prompt and quality resolution of their issues, it said.

Many people had come to Janata Darshan with requests for financial assistance for treatment of serious diseases.

Adityanath directed the officers present there to expedite the process for such assistance.

He also gave instructions to send land and property dispute cases to right authorities for their speedy disposal. PTI ABN ABN VN VN