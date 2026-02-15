Adityanath holds Janta Darshan at Gorakhnath Temple

Gorakhpur (UP), Feb 15 (PTI) Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday held a Janta Darshan at the Gorakhnath Temple here, listening to people's problems, and directing officials to address them, the government said in a statement.

"Don't worry, every problem will be resolved, and everyone will be fully assisted," Adityanath told the gatherers.

Outside Mahant Digvijaynath Smriti Bhavan in the Gorakhnath Temple complex, around 150 people were gathered.

Some people had come to the public meeting seeking financial assistance for medical treatment.

The chief minister assured them that a lack of funds would not be a hindrance and directed officials to expedite the hospital estimate process and submit it to the government, and bills to be paid from the Chief Minister's Discretionary Fund.

During this visit, he asked the officials to issue Ayushman cards to those who are eligible but, for some reason, have not been able to obtain their Ayushman card, the statement said.