Adityanath holds 'Janta Darshan' session at Gorakhnath temple

Gorakhpur (UP), Jan 28 (PTI) Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath met with around 250 people at the Gorakhnath temple here on Sunday and said it was his government's priority to ensure timely disposal of issues being faced by the public.

According to an official statement, the chief minister accepted applications from the people and handed them over to officials concerned to be disposed of on time.

Adityanath reached Gorakhpur on Saturday evening and met with people gathered at the Mahant Digvijaynath Smriti Bhawan of the Gorakhnath temple in the morning.

"There is no need for anyone to worry or get upset. Effective action will be taken on everyone's problem and no injustice will be meted out to anyone," the chief minister told them.

On some matters related to police, the chief minister said that there should be no laxity in filing FIRs and subsequent legal proceedings. PTI ABN ABN IJT IJT